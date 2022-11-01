Photos from Maxene Magalona's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Maxene Magalona is taking every step in her moving on process after confirming her separation with husband Rob Mananquil nearly a month ago.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, Magalona shared that she moved out from their marital home and transferred to her own home as a single woman.

“Finally moved out of my marital home and into my own apartment,” she said in a video clip of moving into a new flat.

This move followed her candid confirmation of being single nearly a year after her separation from Mananquil, whom she married in January 2018.

Magalona, 35, mentioned being “single and childless” in an Instagram post last month, as she related having a positive perspective about having no family of her own.

Over the past year, the actress would chronicle her journey of healing, without categorically saying whether it was from her failed marriage.

“Move on, move out and move forward. When something ‘negative’ is happening in your life, approach the situation with love and kindness. God is with you every step of the way,” she added in her recent post.

Magalona evaded questions about her husband before, reminding the public that actors are human beings who also deserve their privacy especially when it comes to personal matters.

