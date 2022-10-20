MANILA — “Endings can be beautiful, too.”

Actress Maxene Magalona, who has been sharing her journey of healing after her separation from her husband Rob Mananquil, had this reminder to those who are still going through pain from a similar situation.

Magalona, 35, shared a photo of her view from the beach on Wednesday, writing, “Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too.”

“Sending this to those who lost their jobs, are going through a breakup/divorce (like me) or have been grieving the death of a loved one,” she said.

Magalona went on to give advice to those who are struggling to move on, saying: We learn and grow so much more through pain, as long as we allow ourselves to feel it. Feel everything and then let it all go. Move forward and keep going.

“I know this is easier said than done but please find it in your heart to try. Trust me when I say that you’re not helping yourself nor anyone in this world by being miserable. We need you to shine and thrive. We want you to feel alive. But you can only do this if and when you choose to make peace with your pain.

“All that negative energy inside of you is blocking the blessings that God has in store for you. If you allow yourself to face and feel your pain, it will only hurt for a while. Cry it all out. After that, you will feel lighter and stronger. Pain is temporary. Wisdom is forever.”

Magalona added: “If you’re ever feeling lonely or scared, just come back to this post, take a few deep breaths and feel your heart beating. You’re here. You’re alive. You have a purpose in this world. Everything will be okay.

“And just in case no one told you today—I want you to know that I’m damn proud of you. I’m damn proud of us.”

In an earlier post also on Wednesday, Magalona pertained specifically to her marriage — after a year of not mentioning nor confirming her marital status, amid speculation spurred by her entries about recovering emotionally and mentally.

“Most important lesson that I learned from my marriage: Give yourself to God before you give yourself away,” she wrote.

Magalona went on to share her reflection about how relationships may be affected by “unresolved trauma and uncompressed pain” of those involved, saying that “conscious coupling” — or having direct and honest conversations about intentions going into a potential romance — may be key to avoid unnecessary pain.

Currently “single and childless,” as she described herself in a prior post, Magalona advised those who are similarly without a partner to focus on bettering the self, rather than “chasing” a prospective partner.

“If you are single, focus on working on yourself and embody the traits that you want in a partner. Heal so that you can be a better human. Offer your healing to God and He will bring you in alignment with your soulmate.

“Never chase. Attract,” she said.

