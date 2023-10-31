'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola is now engaged

MANILA — Viral star Rita Gaviola, more popularly known as Badjao Girl, is now engaged.

In an Instagram post, Gaviola posted a photo of her partner kneeling with a ring. She currently has a child, Kia.

"This is it," Gaviola said in the caption.

Gaviola rose to fame in 2016 when a photo of her begging with her brother during the Pahiyas Festival went viral online.

She then entered the Big Brother house in "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" where she was dubbed the "Badjao Girl of Lucena." She also previously joined the segment "Sexy Babe" of "It's Showtime."

