MANILA -- Singer Morissette Amon has released her latest single "Colour Everywhere," which was originally recorded by Christian Bautista.

"Thrilled to be reviving another classic, this time one of the hits of my Kuya @xtianbautista in celebration of his 20th year in the industry in collaboration with @universalrecordsph," Amon wrote on Instagram.

"Colour Everywhere" is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its official lyric video is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of Universal Records.

The “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker rose to wide popularity in 2013 as a finalist of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

Just recently, her performance of her own hit "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" with Sheryn Regis at the anniversary concert of "Mr. Music" Jonathan Manalo made the rounds on social media.

