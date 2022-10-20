Sheryn Regis and Morissette perform ‘Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw’ during the ‘Mr. Music’ concert of composer Jonathan Manalo on October 21. Star Music

MANILA — Sheryn Regis and Morissette combined their versions of the hit ballad “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw,” in a show-stopping number during the recent anniversary concert of its composer, Jonathan Manalo.

Regis originated the tune about letting go in 2021 as the lead single of her comeback album “She.” Manalo wrote and composed the song with Regis as co-writer. The latter had written English lyrics about her past relationship, which Manalo then translated into the Tagalog words now heard in the song.

“I knew that I wanted a song na hindi lang basta makabirit. I call it ‘purposeful birit,’” Manalo previously said. “'Yung justified and contextualized why you’re singing at the top of your lungs, ‘di lang basta birit.”

Morissette, meanwhile, popularized “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” a year later as the theme song of the ABS-CBN primetime drama “The Broken Marriage Vow.” Her version features a slightly different music and vocal arrangement from Regis’ original.

On October 21, the two singers finally got to perform the song together on stage, notably with their respective arrangements fused for the performance. Regis and Morissette were among the guest performers of Manalo at “Mr. Music,” his concert celebrating his 40 years in showbiz.

After clips of the performance made the rounds on social media, Star Music on Wednesday finally released the official video, immediately raking in over 70,000 views in one day.

Aside from being a massive hit with millions of streams and views, “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” has also won accolades. Morissette’s version was named national winner of Best Theme Song by the Asian Academy Creative Awards, while Regis’ original is nominated as Favorite Song in the 2022 Awit Awards.

