MANILA — John Adajar, KD Estrada and Karen Bordador are the first batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.

On Sunday night, host Toni Gonzaga revealed the list of nominees.



The three housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.

Adajar got 11 points, Estrada received 6 points, and Bordador received 5 points.

Meanwhile, ex-celebrity housemates Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon also visited the PBB house to make a revelation.

The couple announced that they already have a daughter together, and asked "Kuya" to be their child's godfather.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.