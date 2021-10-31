At it again! Xian Gaza asks out Blackpink’s Jennie via billboard in Korea

MANILA – Xian Gaza, who made headlines in 2017 after asking out Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales via a billboard ad in Manila, is at it again.

Gonzales, it can be recalled, ultimately declined that coffee date invitation, saying she was discouraged by "exposés" involving the self-proclaimed millionaire CEO -- among them, that he allegeldy "scammed" the family of another actress, Ella Cruz.

As seen in his recent Facebook update, Gaza is now asking out Blackpink member Jennie also through a billboard located in Seoul, South Korea.

“Kim Jennie Ruby Jane, you are my ultimate crush. ‘Can I take you out to dinner’ and make me the happiest man alive?” he asked.

Gaza said he does not know how to contact Jennie to make his dream a reality that’s why he opted for this grand gesture.

“I don't know how to contact her kaya pina-billboard ko na lang sa puso ng South Korea, few kilometers away from BLACKPINK's YG headquarters. I hope she will say YES,” he said.

Gaza said he supposedly sought a permit from the local government in South Korea before he was able to have the billboard put up.

“Two weeks ago, nag-submit kami ng application at sila'y sobrang na-shookt because this billboard of mine daw ay very first of its kind in Korean history! Ang kauna-unahang billboard date proposal sa kanilang bansa ay gawa ng isang foreigner... ang lahi ay Pilipino. Pinoy pride,” he said.

“Wala daw akong nilabag na batas dahil hindi ko inilagay sa layout ang imahe ni Jennie. Boom approved! Permit released,” he added.

FROM THE ARCHIVES