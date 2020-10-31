Vhong, Amy, ‘Ate Girl’ honor pandemic-affected teachers with touching ‘Magpasikat’ skit

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — It was a concept he had wanted to bring to life during last year’s “Magpasikat” week.

But Vhong Navarro’s decision to put it on hold was validated on Saturday” when “It’s Showtime” kicked off its yearly competition between hosts, as he used the difficult idea of shooting a long skit with a single camera to shine the light into the very relevant issue of teachers’ struggles in this pandemic.

With the help of Amy Perez and Jackie “Ate Girl” Gonzaga, their team paid tribute to three teachers in particular —all with their own set of struggles, ranging from losing their job to finding it hard to adapt to online teaching.

It’s in line with what appears to be a theme in the performances this year, all relating to how COVID-19 has changed the lives of Filipinos. Jugs Jugueta, Ryan Bang, and Teddy Corpuz highlighted how it affected musicians, while Karylle, Jhong Hilario, and Ion Perez put the spotlight on vendors and jeepney drivers.

The “Magpasikat” performances are part of the weeklong 11th anniversary celebration of “It’s Showtime,” dubbed “Eleven Up ang Samahan.” The winners will be announced on a later episode.