MANILA - Darren Espanto pulled heartstrings as he took the “ASAP Natin To” stage with pop rock band The Juans on Sunday.

For their emotional collaboration, Espanto and The Juans performed “Dulo'' which is one of the group’s original compositions.

Composed of Carl Guevarra, Japs Mendoza, Chael Adriano, and RJ Cruz, the quartet is known for the mega-hits “Hindi Tayo Pwede” and “Istorya”, among others.

Early this month, The Juans made headlines after it was revealed that they were tapped to record the theme song of the ABS-CBN series “Tara G,” fittingly about friendship and journeying together.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).