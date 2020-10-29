‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ introduces new cast members

MANILA — As if the rivalry between Ellice and Marissa was not enough conflict, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” Thursday introduced new cast members whose characters will figure prominently in the women’s lives.

Up and coming stars Grae Fernandez and Kira Balinger are set to shake things up in "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" as an explosive new chapter begins in the hit series in the coming weeks. #ASIAA #ASIAAkrisis pic.twitter.com/CwKJUmkPiX — ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) October 29, 2020

JRB Creative Production announced teen stars Grae Fernandez and Kira Balinger as new additions to the cast of the hit primetime series.

While their characters were not yet named, they are said “to shake things up as an explosive new chapter begins in the coming weeks.”

Fans of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” speculated that Fernandez and Balinger will portray Jacob and Hope, but also debated against the possibility, given the romantic pose of the actors.

In the series, Jacob is Marissa’s (Jodi Sta. Maria) with Gabriel (Sam Milby), while Hope is Ellice’s (Iza Calzado) daughter with the same man. That, at least, appears to be the case so far.

The casting of Fernandez and Balinger in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” marks their reunion as onscreen partners, following their team-up in the sitcom “Funny Ka, Pare Ko,” and the iWant original series “Spirits Reawaken” in 2018.