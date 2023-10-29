Concert review: Sharon-Gabby fans cry at 'Dear Heart'

Scenes at 'Dear Heart' concert at Mall of Asia Arena. Handout Scenes at 'Dear Heart' concert at Mall of Asia Arena. Handout Scenes at 'Dear Heart' concert at Mall of Asia Arena. Handout Scenes at 'Dear Heart' concert at Mall of Asia Arena. Handout Scenes at 'Dear Heart' concert at Mall of Asia Arena. Handout

MANILA -- It all started with a contest back in 1981, when Sharon Cuneta was about to make her big screen debut in Danny Zialcita’s “Dear Heart.” The producers ran a survey on who they wanted to be paired with Cuneta. The name of Gabby Concepcion easily stood out.

Even if Concepcion already successfully appeared in many Regal Films movies then, he became Cuneta’s love team partner for “Dear Heart.” And that was succeeded by other box office films through the years.

The pairing went from reel to real that even led to an altar date that was one for the books, as it was a much-publicized union witnessed by millions of fans who trooped to the Manila Cathedral. Then, a baby, Kristina Cassandra, was born in April 1985.

KC became part of the “Dear Heart” concert as she bookended the important highlights in the lives of the showbiz royalties, while at the same time sharing their story. The concert undeniably made many dreams come true.

Industry veterans such as Viva’s Boss Vic del Rosario, actress Helen Gamboa, Baby Gil and other co-stars of Cuneta and Concepcion like Maila Gumila and Jackielou Blanco, were on video before the start of the concert, to share their thoughts in experiencing the Sharon-Gabby love team.

“The magic of Sharon and Gabby was the only one,” said Viva executive Gil. “There will never be another Sharon-Gabby.”

True enough, after 42 years since they were paired in “Dear Heart,” their first film together, the magic of Cuneta and Concepcion was finally brought to life anew when they successfully shared the stage in “Dear Heart” the concert, Friday night at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.

The deafening shrieks and screams of the fans filled the arena when Cuneta and Concepcion emerged onstage. She started with the ballad, “I Don’t Want You To Go” and he followed with “Kumusta Ka,” the Gil composition used as the jingle of their McDonald’s TV commercial in 2018.

The fans were undoubtedly thrilled, excited, nostalgic, sentimental, happy and overwhelmed when they saw their idols reunite even onstage. KC, who sat in the front row with her boyfriend, was visibly thrilled.

“There is no one happier with this concert than I, their only child,” KC earlier said.

The no-seeing each other prior to the concert did not actually happen for Cuneta and Concepcion for their “Dear Heart” concert. Last September, they saw each other briefly during the media conference for the concert.

A few days before the concert, they saw each other longer for the rehearsals of the songs they will render in their repertoire.

“After 42 million years, ngayon lang tayo ulit nagkita,” Concepcion told Cuneta. The exact timeline, though, was 31 years when the couple was last paired together on the big screen in Laurice Guillen’s “Tayong Dalawa” in 1992).

In 2009, though, Concepcion had a special appearance in the ending of Wenn Deramas’ comedy flick, “BFF: Best Friends Forever,” with Cuneta and Ai-Ai de las Alas.

Sadly, that did not lead to any big screen reunion, much to the consistent disappointment of the fans.

Concepcion, who is admittedly not a singer, generously rendered the themes of his films with Cuneta, like Eddie Garcia’s “P.S. I Love You” (1981), their second film together.

“I’m more of an actor than a singer,” the still visibly handsome Concepcion honestly told the audience. “Lahat ng kanta ko, ina-arte ko lang. Napakahirap kumanta.”

But rehearsing with the help of his vocal coach Sushi Reyes made Concepcion pull through every song in his set list.

Cuneta and Concepcion also carried out Emmanuel Borlaza’s “Dapat Ka Bang Mahalin.” “KC, I want you to know this was the movie that caused your birth,” Cuneta told KC.

Then, Cuneta dished out Nonoy Zuñiga’s “Never Ever Say Goodbye,” the piece she sang to Concepcion during their wedding reception. The proposal happened in Cuneta’s Araneta Coliseum concert, “Sharon Solo With the Boys,” in July 1984.

Two special guests – showbiz couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid – joined Concepcion and Cuneta onstage to relive the latter’s romance and share with the audience how they fell in love, got married and separated.

“The best part of being married was there was no dull moment,” Concepcion shared. “Everything was a thrill every minute.”

Alcasid and Velasquez were obviously thrilled with everything that they were hearing, Velasquez threw her chair onstage because she couldn’t contain her excitement with everything she was hearing. The revelations:

Cuneta cooked for Concepcion, from chicken curry and arroz a la cubana. “My greatest regret is that walang kasing lambing ko kung hindi si Gabby,” Cuneta offered.

When they were still starting out as a love team, Cuneta remembered Concepcion as someone who was really “malambing.” That was what they had in common.

Alcasid and Velasquez later joined Cuneta and Concepcion when the latter rendered “Nandito Ako.”

Concepcion sang “Mula sa Puso” and “Isa Pa Lamang.” Then regaled the audience with the story of how he survived his 13 years in the US. He later rendered “Manila” and danced with female dancers, as well as “Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko.”

With guest performers Alcasid, Erik Santos and “The Voice Teens” contestant Jeremy Glinoga (who joined Team Sharon), Cuneta sang more of her movie hits – “Maging Sino Ka Man,” “Kahit Konting Pagtingin,” “Pangako sa ‘Yo,” “Bituing Walang Ningning,” “Pangarap na Bituin,” Ngayon at Kailanman” and “Sana’y Wala ng Wakas.”

She gave the audience more of her signature songs from her memorable films with Concepcion – “Pati Pintig ng Puso,” “Sa Hirap at Ginhawa” and “Bakit Ikaw Pa Rin.”

Then, Cuneta and Concepcion rendered “Dear Heart” together, the title of their concert.

When the couple’s only daughter, KC, joined them onstage, that was another emotional moment not just for the family, but also for the audience.

“Para naman akong nasa panaginip,” KC said. “Yung past, past na ‘yun. What matters is both of you are here with me today. Pareho ko kayong mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal. You both are my Dear Heart.”

There was hardly a dry eye in the audience when Cuneta and daughter carried out “Ikaw,” while Concepcion performed “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” with KC.

Two more songs – “Tayong Dalawa” from the ex-couple’s last film of the same title (1992) and “Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko” which showed them dancing lovingly onstage.

The concert ended with their signature duet "Come What May."

Mounted by Nancy Yang’s NSY Shows, “Dear Heart” had Louie Ocampo as musical director and Paolo Valenciano as stage director.

In the audience that night were the ex-couple’s friends in the industry, who witnessed their “reunion” onstage. There were Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla and wife Lani Mercado, John Estrada and wife Priscilla Mereilles, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Conrad Onglao, Coco Martin and Julia Montes, Lorna Tolentino, Precy Florentino, Cherry Pie Picache, Angel Aquino, and Shaina Magdayao.

The concert undoubtedly brought the audience to tears, not just once but many times. Cuneta and Concepcion gave the audience what they wanted and were expecting for – and more.

Two more shows are slated for Cuneta and Concepcion’s reunion onstage – “Dear Heart” VIP night on October 30 at Okada Hotel Ballroom and InLife’s “Dear Heart” in Cebu at NuStar Convention Center on November 17.

This early, there is already a clamor already to bring the “Dear Heart” concert to the US, Canada, and Europe.