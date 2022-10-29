MANILA – They have been pitted against each other by many for a long time. Now, for the first time, veteran broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Karen Davila will be addressing the issue together.

After being with ABS-CBN together for two decades, Sanchez and Davila will be sitting down for a rare 1-on-1 interview.

The current TV Patrol anchor teased to her followers an upcoming interview with the former ABS-CBN new flagship broadcaster on Net25 and Sanchez’s YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30.

“AND…THIS HAPPENED. After my 22 years in ABSCBN, the iconic Korina Sanchez and I sit down for a one on one interview for the FIRST TIME - and it was non stop laughter,” Davila said in her caption.

In the teaser clip, Sanchez visited Davila in her own house for the “Korina Interviews.” The video started with Sanchez asking her fellow journalist: “Bakit sa palagay mo pinag-aaway nila tayo?”

In another part of the interview, Davila told Sanchez that she was afraid of her before that is why she avoided talking to her.

“Wag i-deny. At wag i-cut,” she warned Sanchez before they both laughed loudly.

Sanchez joined ABS-CBN in 1986 until 2020 where she became one of the faces of “TV Patrol" until 2015. Meanwhile, Davila transferred to the Kapamilya network in 2000 and assumed the anchor's role at “TV Patrol” in 2021.

