MANILA – The daughter of Korina Sanchez and former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas charmed netizens with her natural charisma while singing one of Zack Tabudlo’s hits.

On Instagram, Sanchez shared a clip of Pilar singing “Habang Buhay” while they were making their way to school.

“PampaGoodVibes lang. Resulta ng pakikibarkada and basketball sa mga hardinero and drivers namin sa bahay, I guess? Hahaha,” Sanchez captioned her post.

“Another morning trip to school which is always a riot with this concert queen,” she added before using the hashtag #TeamPilar.

Several netizens found the clip amusing, saying it’s amazing how Pilar has memorized a song’s lyrics at such a young age.

Others simply marveled at how cute she is while singing.

Pilar has a twin brother, Pepe.

FROM THE ARCHIVE