BINI brings house down in album showcase

BINI performs ‘Strings’ during the group’s ‘Feel Good’ album showcase on Friday. Twitter: @BINI_ph

MANILA — BINI, the P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” brought the house down Friday night during a two-hour album showcase that also served as the biggest gathering so far of their loyal fans or “Blooms.”

Jhoanna, Sheena, Maloi, Mikha, Colet, Gwen, Stacey, and Aiah performed all the tracks from their sophomore album, “Feel Good,” at a packed SM North EDSA Sky Dome.

BINI was joined by guest performers KD Estrada, Benedix Ramos, Jordan Andrews, and Maki, as well as hosts Jae Miranda and River Joseph.

Aside from performing their latest tracks — “Lagi,” “I Feel Good,” “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” “Strings,” and “No Fear” — they interacted with Blooms through games and a surprise up-close meet-and-greet event following the show.

In a touching moment, the members of BINI were surprised by Blooms who simultaneously raised signs that read, “BINI, You’re Worth The Wait,” during the performance of “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi.”

#BINI : @bini_members getting emotional after their "Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi" performance. Thank you BL♾M for the unconditional love and endless support to our best girls! 💖🌸#BINI_FeelGoodShowcase pic.twitter.com/0DnuTr0XMa — BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) October 28, 2022

While BINI has performed at various joint concerts, the “Feel Good” showcase marked the group’s first physical event as a solo act, having debuted at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2021.

Since then, BINI has come into its own as in-demand P-pop act with viral hits, as well as an emerging brand darling befitting the moniker, the nation’s girl group.

In their speech expressing gratitude to Blooms on Friday, BINI’s leader Jhoanna enjoined their fans to not only support them, but P-pop as a genre.

“Sobrang sarap sa puso na tinutulungan tayo ni Lord na unti-unting i-open ‘yung puso at isip ng mga tao para sa P-pop na genre. Hindi madaling mag-market ng P-pop groups, especially girl groups, sa totoo lang po.

“Pero nandito kaming mga girl groups ng new generation, ang BINI at lahat ng P-pop groups. Nandito tayo para tulungan din ang bansa natin, kaya sabay-sabay tayo — P-pop rise!” she said.

