MANILA -- Ushering in a new music era with a decidedly fiercer image, BINI has also come into its own as an in-demand P-pop act and an emerging brand darling befitting the moniker, the “nation’s girl group.”

Jhoanna, Mikha, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, and Sheena staged their comeback in September with their sophomore album “Feel Good,” the culmination of a “fever” month which also saw them releasing original tracks for back-to-back endorsements.

October has been no less busy for the girls, who are set to perform in at least three major events, including their own album showcase on October 28 at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome.

Ahead of their first full-fledged solo show, BINI will also join music producer Jonathan Manalo’s anniversary concert “Mr. Music” on October 15, and the K-pop-meets-P-pop music festival “Popstival” on October 21.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, BINI discussed their continuing training for their performances, their imaging and styling, aiming to live up to expectations of K-pop “stans,” the group’s streak of awards, and “blooming” with their ever-growing fanbase.

