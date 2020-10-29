Heads up, ‘Meteor Garden’ fans! An F4 reunion is happening

Vanness Wu, Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, and Ken Chu rose to popularity in the Philippines in 2003, when ABS-CBN aired their drama series ‘Meteor Garden.’ Facebook: Barbie Hsu

MANILA — The boy band F4 of the “Meteor Garden” fame is reuniting this weekend, seven years after their last public appearance as a group.

Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu, and Vic Chou will make a guest appearance on “One Thousand and One Nights” on October 30, 8 p.m.

The star-studded event will be broadcast by Jiangsu TV in partnership with Kuaishou, a Chinese video-sharing mobile app.

The quartet announced their participation through a video, which was shared by their “Meteor Garden” leading lady Barbie Hsu on Facebook.

F4 last reunited in 2013, also for a Jiangsu TV event.

Their October 30 reunion comes nearly two decades since “Meteor Garden” catapulted them to international fame.