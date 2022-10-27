MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo surprised her fans Friday midnight with the unannounced release of “Cuore,” her second new track within the same month, signaling that she is indeed back on the scene.

Geronimo, who had just released her comeback single “Dati-Dati” on October 7, dropped “Cuore” across streaming platforms, making it an instant trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.

“Cuore,” the Italian word for heart, was co-written by Geronimo’s husband, Matteo Guidicelli, who is Filipino-Italian. Also credited as co-writers are Guidicelli’s father Gianluca, and the music duo of Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana.

Featuring a chorus with Italian lyrics, the upbeat track speaks of relishing a simple life with a loved one, without the need for glamor and fortune — a sentiment Geronimo has publicly shared time and again.

“Cuore,” as well as “Dati-Dati,” are both single releases so far. Geronimo has yet to announce an album that may include both tracks.

Geronimo’s October music comeback came four years after her last studio album, “This 15 Me.” She has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to Guidicelli.

