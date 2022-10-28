BTS' Jin releases single 'The Astronaut'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Before stepping off the stage for nearly 2 years or so to serve his conscription, BTS member Kim Seokjin left his fans with a pop rock love song.

The singer on Friday dropped his single “The Astronaut,” which was a collaborative effort with iconic rock band Coldplay along with an accompanying music video.

“Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you,” Big Hit Music said in a statement.

The single features calm but catchy acoustics that highlight the singer’s impassioned vocals, his knack at manipulating vocal textures, and his skill at seamlessly switching from lower harmonies to his signature falsetto.

In the last 10 years, Jin has released a number of solo pieces both within and beyond the Bangtan boys’ official discography.

He has uploaded several covers on BTS’ SoundCloud such as his rendition of “Mom” and “I love you” in 2015. He has also posted intimate pieces he had co-written and produced like “Tonight” and “Awake”

In 2021 Jin was tapped by the popular K-drama “Jirisan” sing “Yours,” one of the tracks from series’ official soundtrack.

Jin has proven not only to be a formidable singer but a versatile one as well. From slow ballads to infectious pop bliss numbers, and pretty much anything in between, Jin has done them all.

However, he best shines in rock-driven songs as shown in “The Astronaut” — as well as BTS’ “Dionysus” and his dreamy guitar-driven solo title “Moon.”

“The Astronaut” will be the last official solo project of Jin, who will be turning 30 on December 4, before serving South Korea’s military.

According to Big Hit Music, he will begin the process “as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October.”

Under country’s law, conscription can be delayed until the age of 28. But in December 2020, the South Korean government passed a bill that allowed Jin as well as other artists honored with a cultural medal (or if they are recommended by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) to postpone their mandatory duty.

Jin is set to perform his single in Argentina during Coldplay’s concert for the first and perhaps final time until he finishes his conscription.