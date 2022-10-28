'About Us But Not About Us' to premiere in Tallinn film fest

Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas in ‘About Us But Not About Us.’ The IdeaFirst Company

Jun Robles Lana’s “About Us But Not About Us,” a film starring Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas, will make its world premiere as an entry in the upcoming Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

“About Us But Not About Us” is a selection in the Critics’ Pick Competition of the 26th edition of the festival in Northern Europe, scheduled to run from November 11 to 27.

Tallinn organizers have described the film as “masterfully orchestrated” and “truly an intellectual and a cinematographic pleasure.”

The two-character film is described as only “consisting of a table, two chairs, two persons talking, one mysterious manuscript and some little food in-between.”

Lana, the acclaimed filmmaker behind “About Us But Not About Us,” has said it is a deeply personal title that came about from a period of depression.

“In the past, I always try to think of my audience every time I make a film. Not with this one. My only goal was simply to save myself. I was going through a lot and was severely depressed to the brink of suicide. Ashamed to ask for help from anyone, I turned to the one thing that has always given me comfort: writing,” he said, as shared by The IdeaFirst Company.

“For three straight days, I wrote without a break, remembering and acknowledging many traumas that stifled me much of my life, including being molested repeatedly as a child.

“Part fiction, and part confessional, the film allowed me to expunge my demons, come to terms with my dark past, and take full control of my narrative,” he said.

