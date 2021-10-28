Photos from Albie Casiño and Andi Eigenmann's Instagram accounts

Actor and “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Albie Casiño did not mince words when asked by netizens if he is ready to talk about his past relationship with actress Andi Eigenmann.

During his last livestream on Kumu before entering the Big Brother house, Casiño did not evade answering questions pertaining to Eigenmann, who once pointed at him as the father of her daughter Ellie.

According to the actor, he will not be covering Eigenmann this time and has no intention to conceal what he knows and feels about the actress.

“I don't care, dude. I think it’s been long enough. It’s okay for me to talk about it. I guess she moved on. So, right, I can finally talk about it now. I don’t mind and I guess I’ll be no holds barred if they ask,” Casiño said.

“I’m kind of tired of covering up for her, bro, you know what I mean? I’m not gonna hold my tongue so you can look good anymore.”

Casiño revealed that Eigenmann never apologized to him after his name was dragged during the actress’ pregnancy in 2011.

Casiño at the time was a fast-rising star, notably paired with Kathryn Bernardo in the primetime series “Mara Clara.” The controversy proved to be a challenging period in his career.

In 2016, Eigenmann’s boyfriend after Casiño, Jake Ejercito, confirmed that he is the father of Ellie. He said a DNA test a year prior indicated that to be the case.

The actor recalled one netizen asking Eigenmann recently if she had apologized to Casiño after the controversy.

“I don’t know how Twitter works but I guess someone was replying to Andi ‘Pero nag-sorry ka na ba kay Albie?’” Casiño shared. “So I only posted the reply and then I put some laughing, crying emojis and then I said, ‘Hindi pa. Lol.’”

After reposting the said tweet, he said he received a lengthy “non-apology” from Eigenmann.

“For people who have been in toxic relationships you know what I mean. The non-apologies. They seem like they’re saying sorry but they’re not. She never apologized in the text,” he quipped.

“Basically, she was saying how I saw her one time in a club and then she referenced that as an apology. And then I just replied to her, I said, ‘Lol. (laughing crying face). If you’re referring to the time I saw you in the Pool club, that wasn’t an apology, bro.’ Ginanun ko lang siya. Tapos sabi ko I don’t give an F. Imma do me. You do you. But where I’m from, that’s not an apology and you know it.’ Ginanun ko lang siya.”

According to him, he wanted to tell Eigenmann to at least publicly apologize to him but he opted not to say it anymore, realizing that she would not do it.

“I wanted to say some other stuff like ‘if you bash me publicly, the least you could do is apologize publicly right?’ But nah, I guess it ain’t in her I guess. She ain’t like that. But yeah, I hope she thinks about that at night before she goes to sleep. I’m not even joking,” Casiño continued.

Casiño also plans to go to visit the beaches in Siargao, where Eigenmann is residing now. He said he would visit the island after his stint on “PBB” regardless if he crossed paths with the actress.

“It’s funny because after I get out, I want to go to Siargao after but she’s there. But it ain’t a thing. I don’t mind. I’m probably going to hit up the beach. I’m definitely going to hit up the beach when I get out,” he revealed.

Asked what he would tell Eigenmann if they meet again, Casiño frankly answered that he will not talk to her.

“My parents are always telling me, if you got nothing good to say, don’t say anything at all. So even if I was next to her on a 24-hour flight, I won’t say a word. Because I got nothing good to say to her,” Casiño explained.

“So I’d rather not talk to her. If she tries to talk, I’m just going to look at her like she has poop on her shirt. That’s all I’m going to do.”

Several netizens commended how honest and real the answers Casiño gave during his livestream.

“I don’t care. That’s the truth. Di tayo nagplaplastikan dito...That’s the way we do it man. Hindi tayo nakikipagplastikan dito. That’s the last thing we’re going to do,” he added.

Casiño is the latest addition to the “PBB Kumunity Season” celebrity edition. Eigenmann, on the other hand, has established her family life in Siargao with partner Philmar Alipayo and her children: Ellie, Lilo, and Koa.

