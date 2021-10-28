MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca admitted that he had to overcome numerous challenges while working on the upcoming ABS-CBN series "Viral Scandal."

Cuenca opened up about his latest project in a digital conference on Thursday.

"Honestly noong unang inalok sa akin, I really, really had to think about it really well. Kasi maraming firsts for me. Siyempre father role, mas matanda na 'yung daughters ko. And also 'yung nakita ko na interesting din for me, noong nag-usap kami ni Direk Dado (Lumibao) opportunity siya, challenge siya, hindi siya 'yung comfort zone ko na role," said Cuenca, who plays Mayor Troy Ramones, the father of lead character Rica (Charlie Dizon).

"I really had to create a character from scratch. Noong tinanggap ko na siya, tumingin ako sa salamin, inayos ko ng konti ang buhok ko at sinabi ko sa reflection ko kung paano ko gagawin ito. But maganda rin naman kasi we were blessed with time."

According to Cuenca, he read a lot of political books and watch Senate hearings as part of his preparation for the role.

In the interview, the actor also admitted that the last cycle of their lock-in taping was not easy for him because of personal problems he encountered.

"Hindi rin naging madali para sa akin itong very last cycle to be very honest. Ang daming challenges but I had to put my problems aside. ... If I don't make it work then ang daming tao na hindi makakapagtrabaho at hindi makakapagpakain sa pamilya nila. So I had to put my problems aside and focus on work and remind myself na ilang buwan kong pinaghandaan itong role na ito and I didn't just want to throw that away," Cuenca said.

Asked of his realization while doing the series, Cuenca said: "Siguro kung mayroon akong napulot na magandang asal sa character ko as Troy, minsan may mga bagay na siguro, may pinagdadaanan ka or siguro hindi madali ang sitwasyon para sa iyo, pero minsan ang nangingibabaw dapat ang responsibilidad, ang obligasyon at commitment natin sa project."

"Sa responsibilidad natin sa mga taong umaasa sa iyo. Sabi ko for me, mayroon pa rin akong oportunidad to do my family proud, to do my co-workers proud and to do my loved ones proud. So with that 'yun ang nakakapagpa-motivate sa akin."

Cuenca also shared how he can personally relate to the show's lead character played by Dizon.

"Basing from personal experience recently, parang naka-relate ako sa pinagdadaanan ni Rica na sa gitna ng isang viral scandal ang dali nating magsalita, ang dali nating husgahan ang isang video o picture o scandal. Madali para sa atin na mag-comment o magbigay ng pananaw. Pero hindi natin nare-realize, kasi feeling natin hindi masama kasi opinyon ko lang ang sinasabi ko rito, wala namang nasasaktan. I think parang siguro ang natutunan ko roon parang hindi man natin pisikal na nasasaktan 'yung tao in the other end of that screen, pero mentally nasusugatan sila. Mentally parang permanente ang sugat na nagagawa natin. Sabi nga nila when it comes to mental health, ang kalaban mo ang sarili mo. So sometimes 'yung mga comments, 'yung mga ganyan, it affects you in certain way and then it makes you judge what you are going through," Cuenca said.

Early this month, Cuenca was arrested following a car chase with the police.

Meanwhile, Cuenca also expressed his gratitude to his girlfriend Kylie Verzosa for being supportive.

"Walang araw na hindi dumadaan na hindi ako nagpapasalamat sa suporta niya. For me, parang I'm just very blessed to have her in my life na naiintindihan niya rin ang pinagdadaanan ko or pinakikisamahan niya ako. She gives me the strength to pull through. She really does inspire me every single day. She reminds me to do my best, she reminds me of the work I put it," he said.

In a recent interview, Verzosa said Cuenca is already "recovering" after the police chase incident.

Cuenca is wrapping up taping for “Viral Scandal,” with Dimples Romana, Joshua Garcia and many more.

Under the direction of Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, the series will premiere on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, JeepneyTV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5.