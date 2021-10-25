Celebrity couple Kylie Verzosa and Jake Cuenca. Instagram: @kylieverzosa, @juancarloscuenca

MANILA — Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa showed full support to her actor-boyfriend Jake Cuenca after he was arrested following a car chase with the police early this October.

Even if she was away from Manila at that time, Verzosa became worried after he learned about what happened to her boyfriend.

“Sobrang nalungkot ako sa nangyari at that time,” Verzosa told ABS-CBN News. “I was in Mindoro and we were shooting ‘Sisid.’ Hindi ako nakatulog after I learned what happened to Jake.”

Cuenca’s black Jeep Wrangler allegedly hit a police vehicle in Barangay Barangka Ibaba in Mandaluyong City, while the cops were in the middle of a buy-bust operation.

Instead of stopping, Cuenca was said to have sped away, prompting the police to chase him and fire at the actor’s vehicle.

A 43-year-old delivery rider was even hit by a stray bullet and was brought to the hospital.

“I was so worried about Jake,” Verzosa said. “Parang nawala din ako sa sarili ko. It took time for me to know the real story. I felt bad for all the parties involved. Very unfortunate event lang talaga.”

Verzosa is happy that her boyfriend is “recovering,” after everything that happened.

“All parties are healing with that situation,” Verzosa said. “Magkausap kami ni Jake when that happened.”

“Every hour, I was calling him up and happy ako that he was taking the call every time. Very responsive siya sa akin whenever I would check up on him. Fully supportive ako talaga. I know he will get through this.”

Cuenca is getting better, according to Verzosa. “He’s recovering,” she said of the actor. “He’s presently taping for a series.”

Cuenca is wrapping up taping for ABS-CBN’s forthcoming series, “Viral Scandal,” with Dimples Romana, Joshua Garcia and Charlie Dizon. The series will premiere November 15 on the Kapamilya Channel.

Meanwhile, Verzosa stars in Viva Films’ romance-drama, “My Husband, My Lover,” where she is joined by Adrian Allandy, Marco Gumabao and Cyndi Miranda.

Her co-star, Gumabao, talked to Cuenca and got the latter’s blessing, before engaging in love scenes with Verzosa. The two actors became friends after they worked together in ABS-CBN’s afternoon drama series, “Los Bartardos,” shown in 2018.

Verzosa said it meant a lot to her when Gumabao even called up Cuenca before doing the love scenes with her.

“Sobrang na appreciate ko ‘yun with Marco,” Verzosa said. “Even Jake said tama ang ginawa ni Marco and Jake was grateful. He was the one who told me that Marco called him up. I always appreciate it that Jake supports my decisions in my career.”

Verzosa also wrapped up her Brilliante Mendoza film, “Sisid,” where she is joined by Paolo Gumabao, Vince Rillon and Mayton Eugenio. The film will be released next year.