MANILA – Gigi de Lana has ticked off another item from her bucket list.

This, after she was tapped to sing the theme song of the upcoming ABS-CBN drama “Viral Scandal.”

“Ang ganda nung song tapos binigay ko talaga 'yung best ko kasi first time ko kumanta ng theme song. Talagang bobonggahan ko ‘to,” she said in a virtual conference as quoted by Push.

“Maraming maraming salamat sa opportunity na maging part ng 'Viral' kahit theme song lang. Maraming, maraming salamat sa first theme song namin,” she added.

De Lana said she did not expect another big opportunity for her band so soon.

“Actually first time ko lang din siya narinig and sinabihan ako na first time akong kakanta ng theme song ng 'Viral' a few days ago lang. Tapos hindi ko alam kung ano magiging reaction ko. Sobrang honored kami ng Gigi Vibes. Ang saya saya ng puso namin ngayon,” she said.

When asked how she finds the song and its lyrics, de Lana said: “Ang ganda ganda rin kasi nung song. Kahit ako nagandahan ako sa kanya. Ang ganda nung lyrics, nakaka-goosebumps. Tapos binigyan pa ng touch ng Gigi Vibes.”

Early this month, de Lana told ABS-CBN News in an interview that it would be a dream come true if she could sing a teleserye theme song. She also said she would love to have more billboards and TV commercials.

The upcoming Kapamilya series “Viral Scandal” promises to tackle social issues, particularly the impact of social media on people's lives.

Based on the official trailer, “Viral Scandal” is about Rica, portrayed by Charlie Dizon, who is caught in a sensitive viral video.

Members of the series were quick to mention that aside from the scandal itself, the upcoming show will dig deeper into several issues which they hope will resonate with Filipino viewers.

Arah Badayos, creative manager of the series, revealed that the project will also talk about family, love, politics, mental health, women’s issues and even toxic masculinity.

“Viral Scandal” will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).