Gigi de Lana drops debut single, gears up for concert

MANILA – Singing sensation Gigi de Lana has released her first single from her upcoming album on Friday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News when she was launched as the new face of PLDT Home, de Lana said she hopes “Sakalam” will induce all sorts of emotions from listeners.

“We are planning na eight songs sa isang album. 'Yung first single namin, ang title niya is ‘Sakalam’ composed by Romeo Marquez, our drummer and Tritone, our director,” she said.

“Marami kayong mararamdaman sa kantang 'yun. I think maraming makaka-relate sa song, it’s very complicated dahil hindi mo alam if masasaktan ka ba or mai-in love ka ba or mapipikon ka ba sa kantang 'yun. Mixed emotions siya,” she added.

According to de Lana, her songs are very personal and she can't wait for her supporters to finally hear them.

Aside from the album, de Lana is also gearing up for a digital concert before the year ends.

When asked how she and her band are preparing for it, she said: “Talagang inaareglo namin 'yung songs to the point na magma-match siya sa personality namin ng band.”

“And, of course, para ma-inspire din 'yung mga tao na hindi mo kailangan tugtugin ng as is 'yung song na narinig mo. 'Yung song na 'yon, you have to own it kasi ipe-perform mo siya. Kasi for sure narinig na 'yan so bakit mo pa siya kakantahin ng same lang? So iibahin namin. Ganun ang preparations naming,” she said.

While it was not an easy path, de Lana said she hopes she and her band could continue to be an inspiration for those who are also trying to make their dreams come true.

Asked if she still has anything she wants to achieve, she said: “Gusto ko ring magkaroon ng maraming billboard tapos siyempre commercials. Gusto ko ring kumanta sa teleserye. And, of course, every time na kakanta ako anywhere, I want to have my band with me because they have been there since the beginning of my career. Hindi nila ako iniwan.”

“Even my mom, sana Lord, pagtagal-tagal ng panahon, nandiyan pa rin 'yung mommy ko. My mom has stage four breast cancer. I am really praying na makasama ko siya na meron na akong family. Isa pa 'yun sa pangarap ko. I want her to see me as 'yung na-envision niya before na successful.”