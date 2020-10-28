'She’s a real artist': James Reid talks about working with Nadine on her album

MANILA – Nadine Lustre has been consistent in saying in her recent interviews that her first full-length album “Wildest Dreams” will showcase a new version of herself.

In a teaser for her album, producer Careless Music said “Wildest Dreams" is "a sonic adventure into the mind and heart of Nadine’s artistry.”

But James Reid, who is Lustre’s ex-boyfriend and the founder of Careless Music, said they did not really intentionally create a “new Nadine” when they were working on this project.

“It’s really what’s in Nadine. This is really the kind of music she wanted to make, the visuals that are inside her head and the things that mean a lot to her, the topics that really resonate with her. It was quite natural the way it all came out,” he told MYX.

“When we started making this album, it’s always the most difficult part thinking like, ‘What is this album gonna be about?’ And then I just asked her, if say MYX interviews you, what would you say that the album is about? She’s like, ‘Everything that I’ve been through. All the obstacles and challenges I’ve faced, how I grew through them and where I’m at now.’ That was a starting point for us,” he added.

Reid said Lustre’s album is “a journey of self-discovery and using dreams as the medium.”

When asked what was the inspiration behind the tracks, Lustre said the whole album was actually inspired by a hike that they took a couple of years back.

“This was in Sagada. 'Yung lyrics kasi nun, there are really photos to use as kind of like a visual for that song. Pretty much, it’s really just about the hike,” she said.

Lustre co-wrote 70 to 80 percent of the songs in the album and she said she is eager to learn more about songwriting since it is a path that she wants to take seriously.

“I just jumped into it. I really just took out the fear and the doubts because I would always doubt my writing before. I just trusted in the things that I wrote about,” she said.

Meanwhile, Reid shared what his experience was like seeing Lustre in this whole journey of self-discovery and self-love.

“One of the things that became really apparent during the process of making this project is that Nadine has a really rich imagination and the ability to take these difficult concepts to understand and translate them across for other people. It takes a real storyteller to be able to do that. She’s a real artist,” he said.

“Wildest Dreams” is slated to premiere on Careless Music’s and ABS-CBN’s Youtube channels in time for Lustre’s birthday on October 31 at 9 p.m.

Lustre and Reid said they would like to think of this project as the actress’ gift to her supporters.

“All I can say is brace yourself because I promise you’ve never seen anything like it. You may need to watch it several times because you might miss a lot of things. There’s a lot of hidden meaning and a lot of Easter eggs because it’s to do with dreams which are very symbolic. I suggest you watch it a few times and you’ll notice things you didn’t notice the first time,” Reid said.

Towards the latter part of the interview, Reid teased that they might just mount a Wildest Dreams concert in 2021.

