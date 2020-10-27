Joshua Garcia, Zaijan Jaranilla, Charo Santos to star in ‘Keys to the Heart’ PH adaptation

Joshua Garcia, Zaijan Jaranilla, and Charo Santos-Concio will star in ABS-CBN Films’ remake of South Korea’s “Keys to the Heart.” Instagram: @garciajoshuae, @zaijanjaranilla / FILE, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A Philippine adaptation of the South Korean drama film “Keys to the Heart” is in development at ABS-CBN Films, its managing director Olivia Lamasan has announced.

The local version will star Joshua Garcia, Zaijan Jaranilla, and Charo Santos-Concio, Lamasan said Monday during a virtual press huddle detailing ABS-CBN Films’ lineup of projects in the coming year.

Dan Villegas (“Hintayan ng Langit,” “Exes Baggage”) is attached to direct.

Released in 2018, South Korea’s “Keys to the Heart” centers on a former boxing titlist who reconnects with his estranged brother, a piano prodigy with savant syndrome.

In ABS-CBN Films’ remake, Garcia will portray the boxer, while Jaranilla will play the younger brother with autism, according to Lamasan.

Also part of the cast is showbiz newcomer Daniela Stranner.

A target release for “Keys to the Heart” has yet to be announced.

Each of the lead stars of “Keys to the Heart” has other ongoing films under ABS-CBN in various stages of development.

Jaranilla’s “Boyette: Not a Girl Yet” is scheduled for digital release before the end of the year, while Garcia’s “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” (a co-production with Regal Films) is finishing filming.

Santos, meanwhile, has wrapped work on Carlo Manatad’s “Whether the Weather is Fine,” which co-stars Daniel Padilla. The Dreamscape Entertainment production is targeting a film festival release overseas, once the pandemic has eased.