WATCH: Adele drops 'I Drink Wine' music video

Screenshot from Adele's 'I Drink Wine' music video.

English singer Adele dropped the music video for "I Drink Wine", one of the fan-favorite tracks from her latest album.

In the video, Adele was seen relaxing in a floater and drinking wine getting the attention of the public eye.

Adele melted people's hearts anew with "30," her new album about moving forward that is now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

With just the lines “Why am I seeking approval from people I don’t even know,” the sought-after track “I Drink Wine” caught the attention of listeners with its message of not conforming to the standards of society and choosing yourself.

Adele is known for her hit songs “Chasing Pavements,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and “Hello” among others.

She has 15 Grammy Awards and 9 Brit Awards under her belt and was named as one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2012 and 2016.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: