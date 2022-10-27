LOOK: Bea Alonzo shows Madrid apartment to her mother

Bea Alonzo took to social media to express how overjoyed she is that she was finally able to bring her mom to see the apartment she bought for their family in Madrid, Spain.

On Instagram, Alonzo shared photos of them inside their newly-purchased property, saying it used to be just one of her dreams for her mother.

“I was finally able to show my mom our apartment in Madrid and she was so happy! Ang dami nya nang plano on how to fix the place,” she captioned her post.

“I am so grateful I get to share this moment my mom. Pangarap ko lang to eh. Yakapin nyo naman nanay nyo para sa akin,” she added.

It was in May when Alonzo shared a vlog about getting a place in Spain.

Throughout the vlog, Alonzo showed all six apartments that she considered. In the end, the actress revealed that she bought the one located in Chamberi.

Sharing the things she loved about her new place, Alonzo said: “I really like the interior. I like the material that they used sa entire apartment. Alam ko na hindi substandard 'yung materials na ginamit. I like the design of it all. I actually found the charm in it na pagpasok mo pa lang, pwede ka na mag-entertain.”

The actress said she also likes the idea of being able to say hi to her neighbors in the morning, and to build a community within that building.

“That’s actually a huge factor why I chose that. I like that it’s quiet. Mafi-feel mo pa rin 'yung barrio charm and vibe ng neighborhood. I like that it’s near good cafes. All the good amenities are right outside your door. I like the color of the entire apartment. I can see myself designing it.”

