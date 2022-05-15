Bea Alonzo buys an apartment in Madrid

MANILA – Bea Alonzo bought herself an apartment in Madrid.

In her 100th vlog entry, the actress revealed that the reason she went to Spain recently was actually not for work but to look for a place where she and her family could stay when they go there.

“I love Spain. Because of the pandemic, naisip ko na you only live once so I have to go for it. This past year, I have been looking for an apartment. Nag-umpisa lang iyan sa pagtingin-tingin sa internet. Kaya ko ba? Kaya ba ng budget ko? Nakakatakot ba? Ano ba yung mga rules? Mahirap ba?” she said.

After reading on articles and talking to her godmother, Alonzo said she learned about Spain’s Golden Visa.

“If you have a Golden Visa, instantly you will become a resident. Kung magwo-worry kayo kung magiging Spanish citizen na ako, nope,” she said.

Throughout the vlog, Alonzo showed all six apartments that she considered. In the end, the actress revealed that she bought the one located in Chamberi.

Sharing the things she loved about her new place, Alonzo said: “I really like the interior. I like the material that they used sa entire apartment. Alam ko na hindi substandard yung materials na ginamit. I like the design of it all. I actually found the charm in it na pagpasok mo pa lang, pwede ka na mag entertain.”

The actress said she also likes the idea of being able to say hi to her neighbors in the morning, and to build a community within that building.

“That’s actually a huge factor why I chose that. I like that it’s quiet. Mafi-feel mo pa rin yung barrio charm and vibe ng neighborhood. I like that it’s near good cafes. All the good amenities are right outside your door. I like the color of the entire apartment. I can see myself designing it.”