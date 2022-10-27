James Gunn, Peter Safran to lead DC Studios: report

James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead DC Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery, a report confirmed Tuesday.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved," Gunn and Safran said in a report by Hollywood trade magazine Variety.

"Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent,” they added.

According to Variety, Gunn and Safran will oversee the newly created production entity to take care of DC properties. They will assume their new roles on November 1.

“DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in the report.

“Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling,” he added.

Gunn is currently working on the third installment of Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy” and its upcoming holiday special. He has also worked on DC content like "Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" while Safran has produced numerous DC films like “Aquaman,” “Shazam,” as well as “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker.”

