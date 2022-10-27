Emotional Martin Nievera opens up about son with ASD

MANILA -- Singer Martin Nievera could not help but become emotional as he opened up about his son Santino, who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

In Thursday's episode of "Magandang Buhay," Nievera, who is celebrating his 40th year in the entertainment industry, talked about his fear as a father.

"I have a special child and I am so proud. So proud and so scared at the same time because I'm not going to be here forever," Nievera admitted.

"When he's already on his own, who is going to translate? Who's going to tell people -- not apologize but to tell people -- na ang ibig niyang sabihin ay gutom siya, na in love siya sa mga mermaid. Why does my son, a 16-year-old boy, 6 foot, why does he like mermaids? What is about mermaids? ...And we don't know how to handle it until it happens to you. It's happening to me and I love it. I love this challenge," he said.

Santino is Nievera's son with former partner Katrina Ojeda. He has the other sons, Robin and Ram, with ex-wife Pops Fernandez.

"I wish I was a better father to all three boys but I am not. But it is what it is. I do the best I can. I'm still here to entertain everybody but my real life is a challenge and that's why I am always in the States so I can co-parent this child. Robin and Ram, they are helping me now because they are close to Santino. So this could be a good thing that they are all together in the same country, that they can take over. Is God trying to tell me that's it? You got your 40 years, maybe you have to start thinking what happens after, maybe that's what this day is all about and it's really scary," Nievera added.

Last July, Nievera also talked about Santino at the "Be You: The World Will Adjust" concert.

"Be You: The World Will Adjust" was described as “an extraordinary celebration for people with special needs" and featured performances from Nievera, homegrown acts BGYO, BINI and K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

