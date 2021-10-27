MANILA - Jeyrick Sigmaton, who shot to fame in 2016 after photos of him carrying carrots in Benguet made the rounds online, is now a best actor awardee.

Sigmaton, more popularly knows as "Carrot Man," was named best actor in a short film at the International Film Festival Manhattan (IFFM) NYC for his performance in the movie “Dayas.”

Written and directed by Jianlin Floresca, the film tells the story pf small-scale miners in Itogon, Benguet.

In a video uploaded on YouTube, Floresca said, "We're very thankful to have the best actor award for Jeyrick Sigmaton. In behalf of my actor and the entire cast of Sine Cordillera Dayas, and also in behalf of all Igorots all over the world, bagi tayo daytoy [this recognition is ours]."

Floresca also thanked Luis Pedron, the chairman of the IFFM, for appreciating the film and for having it in this film festival.

Aside from Sigmaton, actress Janice de Belen also won the best actress in a short film award at the IFFM for her performance in “Wounded Blood,” along with Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain for “The Sands Between.”