Morissette, Jason Dy, KIKX to drop remix of 'Diyan Ba Sa Langit'

MANILA -- OPM artists Morissette Amon and Jason Dy will be releasing a laid-back version of their duet “Diyan Ba Sa Langit.”

Featuring its songwriter Kiko “KIKX” Salazar, the midnite remix of the song will be available for streaming this Friday, October 30.



KIKX said "Diyan Ba Sa Langit," which poses striking questions about a love broken by death and leaves a longing message for our departed loved ones, materialized after he watched the digitally remastered version of “Hihintayin Kita Sa Langit.”

According to KIKX, the song is also a tribute to his favorite artist Mariah Carey, thus having what he described as the “power combo” of Amon and Dy for the song was perfect.



“Jason has been a good friend since our SoundCloud days and I would personally consider him as one of the greatest voices of this generation,” the songwriter-composer said.



“Morissette and I have come a long way since our ‘Akin Ka Na Lang’ success,” KIKX recalled. “She played a big part on my career and we have built a lasting friendship since then.”



“Diyan Ba Sa Langit” midnite remix is the final single off of KIKX’s “After Dark ‘The Final Hour’” EP in celebration of his 10th year in the music industry, along with Sam Mangubat’s “Hindi Na Nga,” Lance Busa’s “Sa Aking Mundo,” and his collaboration with Kyla, “TLC.” Its original version was released in November 2019.



