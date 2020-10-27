‘Malalagot kayo!’ Teaser of ‘La Vida Lena’ starring Erich Gonzales released

MANILA — ABS-CBN on Tuesday released the first teaser of “La Vida Lena,” a revenge drama starring returning actress Erich Gonzales.

Erich Gonzales is back! Ready to love. Ready to fight.

Also starring Kit Thompson, JC De Vera, and Carlo Aquino.



LA VIDA LENA, an iWantTFC Original Series.

Streaming this November!@DreamscapePH pic.twitter.com/177Cc7GgkY — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) October 27, 2020

In the teaser from producer Dreamscape Entertainment, Gonzales is introduced as the lead character Magda, whose simple life gets marred with tragedy.

Magda’s misfortune appears to stem from her involvement with three men, portrayed by Carlo Aquino, Kit Thompson, and JC de Vera.

Shown losing her home in a fire, mourning a family member, and then landing in jail, Magda vows revenge on those she believes responsible for her life’s tragic turn.

Billed as an iWantTFC Original Series, “La Vida Lena” will start streaming on the platform in November, according to the teaser.

“La Vida Lena” marks Gonzales’ comeback series after “The Blood Sisters” in 2018.