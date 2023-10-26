WATCH: Park Eun-bin returns to civilization in 'Castaway Diva' clip

Park Eun-bin plays Seo Mok-ha in 'Castaway Diva.' Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

After more than a decade of living on a deserted island, Park Eun-bin's character is stunned to see how much has changed upon her return to civilization in the new video for the upcoming K-drama "Castaway Diva."

On Wednesday, Netflix Philippines dropped a lengthier teaser from Park's new series, in which the "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star now brings to life Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring singer who gets stranded on a remote island for 15 years.

The clip shows Mok-ha's rescue from the island as well as her fascination with modern-day technology and new food upon her reintegration.

Mok-ha also becomes acquainted with singer Yoon Ran-joo, played by Kim Hyo-jin, while chasing her own dream of becoming a famous vocalist.

She is also surrounded by characters played by Chae Jong-hyeop ("Nevertheless"), Cha Hak-yeon ("Bad and Crazy") and Kim Joo-heon ("It's Okay to Not Be Okay").

"Castaway Diva" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix October 28.

