Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a big week for Philippine and Filipino-American Cinema in San Diego, as the San Diego Filipino Film Festival returns for its third year.

The festival and the nonprofit group San Diego Filipino Cinema look to empower young Filipino filmmakers year round by helping them create award-winning pieces.

"It’s been really lovely to see how much this festival has grown into this really lively community space that we’ve needed for ages," said filmmmaker Kayla Abuda Galang.

And while the future looks bright, they also make sure to honor the past.

This year, they screened “Pagbalik,” the final film of the late Philippine actress Gloria Sevilla.

Her family was on hand to receive a Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

"This is very very special," said Suzette Ranillo, Sevilla's daughter. "These last two films were our mother's last films before she passed away. Thank you very much, San Diego."

The group's co-founder Dr. Ben Camacho said they also want to give credit to movie icons.

"We're all inclusive. It's not only the new filmmakers we are giving credit for," he said. "It's time to remember them and give them their tribute."

The ABS-CBN-co-produced film "Asian Persuasion" by Fil-Am Jhett Tolentino closed out the event.

Fil-Am director's film 'Asian Persuasion' to premiere in PH

And while the physical festival is over at theaters, the San Diego Filipino Film Festival will give the audience more chances to celebrate the films and winners with a Virtual Cinema Selects program.