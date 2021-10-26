WATCH: Wedding video of Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA – The wedding video of Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez has been released days after the two celebrities tied the knot.

The nine-minute film by Bob Nicolas shows scenes from the wedding ceremony, as well as glimpses of the preparations and reception attended by the couple's family, friends and colleagues.

During the wedding vows, a tearful Abellana told Rodriguez how she prayed hard to have someone like him over eight years ago.

"Back then, I didn't even know it was you I was praying for. I even completed Simbang Gabi praying that I would finally meet the man who will love me unconditionally and take very, very good care of me. While I completed that Simbang Gabi, I seriously never thought that the man I prayed for was already so close to me, that we had already crossed paths months prior. We even played husband and wife for work," she said.

"I didn't even have to pray anymore because God had already answered my prayer in advance. What a plot twist. God was constantly knocking at my head screaming, 'He's the one, ano ka ba? Dasal ka nang dasal hindi ka naman nakikinig sa akin, hello?' Soon enough, it just hit me. It really, truly felt like my soul had found yours and it went, 'Oh there you are. I've been looking all over for you,'" she added.

Keeping her vow simple as she becomes Rodriguez's wife, Abellana said: "I vow not just to you but also to your mom and most especially to your dad, Tito Bill. I will keep my promise to him during his final moments here on earth that I will take good care of you so that he'll never have to worry."

Rodriguez, for his part, said he can no longer imagine his life without Abellana.

"You've enriched my life in more ways than I could readily express. When Dad passed, I'd have to admit I lost my faith. I lost my way. But your boundless capacity for love was the road that led me back into His arms. I know dad is with Him now but he would have loved to have been here," he said.

Now that they are one, the actor said he wants to be there with Abellana as they raise their future children and grandchildren.

"Because I've often imagined what you would look like as a lola. Panigurado magandang-maganda, and I can't wait to find out for myself. Pero ngayon, dito muna tayo. Dahil narinig ko na ang iyong matamis na sagot at excited ako na finally, official na. Ako si Mister, at ikaw si Madam. I love you," he said.

The celebrity couple announced their engagement last March, although Rodriguez popped the question in October last year.

Abellana has been dating Rodriguez, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, since 2014.

