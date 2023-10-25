MANILA – Former couple and love team Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta sparked “kilig” among netizens, especially their loyal fans, as they dropped some clips during their rehearsals.

Cuneta teased her fans about the upcoming reunion concert with Concepcion, billed as “Dear Heart: The Concert,” with some snippets during their practice.

On Instagram, the Megastar shared a video filled with laughter as the veteran actor promoted their concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, October 27.

The two were in each other’s arms when they promoted the show, prompting excitement and gushes from netizens on the comment section, including several celebrities.

In another video, Concepcion and Cuneta could be seen dancing on “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko.”

According to the actress, they still somehow feel some awkwardness: “Today. Nagkakailangan pa rin ang dalawa pasensya na po.”

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN News caught up with the two stars during the rehearsal and both expressed excitement for their Friday concert.

The singer-actress revealed that she had to break the ice with her former husband during the band rehearsals.

“In the beginning, sobrang naiilang kami. Parang uncomfortable. He couldn't look at me, I couldn't look at him. I didn't know how to interact with him. Kanina lang kami, konting warm up,” she said.

To which the actor replied, “Nung nag-umpisa kami sa 'Dear Heart' ganito rin ang feeling.”

But she observed one thing about her former on-screen partner during the rehearsals.

“I'm very proud of the way Gabby sings now. He has improved so much, now I'm so proud of you,” Cuneta revealed.

They both admitted that it has not sunk in yet that their concert will be historical in the world of Philippine entertainment, but more than anything else - they are doing this for fans, through the years.

