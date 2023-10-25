‘Five Breakups and a Romance’ crosses P30M mark

MANILA – The comeback film of Julia Montes and Alden Richard has continued to perform well in the box office, as the movie breached the P30-million mark.

On Wednesday, the Kapamilya actress proudly shared that the film reached another milestone in Philippine cinema in just its second week.

“Buhay na buhay ang sinehan! Taos pusong pasasalamat sa lahat ng nanood,” she wrote in her Facebook page.

In a recent interview on “Magandang Buhay,” the two shared their thoughts working together for the film, which was directed by Irene Villamor.



"Masaya po kami na nabigyan kami ng opportunity. Now that 'yung industriya natin talaga is really into collaboration, iisa lang naman po talaga ang opbjective natin is makapabigay ng quality entertainment sa mga Filipino," Richards said.

"At saka 'yung balik-cinema naman po tayo ulit. Kasi 'yon 'yung matagal na nawala sa atin after pandemic. At saka 'yung the whole experience namin sa film. Meaningful po sa amin itong film na ito," Montes added.

The film revolves around the ups and downs in the romance of the two lead characters, portrayed by Montes and Richards.

The Kapamilya star was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last year.



