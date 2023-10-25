Armi Millare returns with new single 'Roots'

Singer-songwriter Armi Millare releases new single 'Roots.' Niña Sandejas

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Armi Millare on Wednesday released her latest single "Roots."

“Roots” was written and produced by Millare in collaboration with Bernt Rune Stray and D’Sound’s Kim Ofstad and Jonny Sjo. It is part of her upcoming solo debut album "South Node,” due in March 2024.

"The song 'Roots' is about opening up to the different systems of belief and experiencing it from an omnistic perspective, a state of discovery and certainty in something that may be seen as abstract. The style of the song is in Future Soul — a nod to the late ’90s and 2000s contemporary pop and R&B, which can be heard in the album 'South Node,'“ Millare, the former lead vocalist of Up Dharma Down, said.

Most songs in the album have been recorded with some of the best producers in Norway, including her collaborators in D’Sound.

Millare will be back on stage and mark the release of the new single with three concerts happening on October 25 at 12 Monkeys Music Hall & Pub, Pasig; October 27 at Brooklyn Warehouse, Manila; and October 28 at Crocodile Park Open Field, Davao City.