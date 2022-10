MANILA -- British pop band The Vamps is coming back to the Philippines for one-night concert.

This was announced by local concert promoter Live Nation Philippines in a social media post on Tuesday.

The Vamps' Greatest Hits Tour will happen on February 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The four-man band, which was formed in 2012, is known for hits like "All Night," "Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)," and "Somebody To You."

