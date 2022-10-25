Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for Lucas Garcia's new single "San Na Ba" has been released.

The more than five-minute video, directed by Niq Ablao is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

The video features former "Bidaman" contestants Wize Estabillo and John Padilla.

The heart-wrenching track, which is now available on various music streaming platforms, was composed and arranged by Nhiko P. Sabiniano, who also produced it with Rox Santos.

Garcia took to Instagram to thank Santos and StarMagic Polaris "for the opportunity and believing in me!"

"Maraming salamat Nhiko Sabiniano sa paglikha ng magandang awitin na ito. A huge thank you to all the amazing crew and casts that made our music video possible, Wize Estabillo and John Padilla!" Garcia wrote.

"I would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing director of my music video, ang aking kababayan na si Niq Ablao! She is the one who directed or let's say who Moira Dela Torre worked with for 'Paubaya' music video!"

Lucas, a former "Idol Philippines" contestant, was one of the members of iDolls along with Matty J and Enzo Almario, which disbanded last month after three years as a singing trio.

Despite performing as a trio, the three all released their respective solo singles under Star POP.

Garcia released his single "Tinatapos Ko Na," which was originally interpreted by Jona at the 2018 Himig Handog.

