Matteo Guidicelli among top graduates of PSG training program

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli has been named as one of the top graduates of this year’s Very Important Person Protection Course (VIPPC) for Class 129-2022 and 130-2022.

Guidicelli attended the closing ceremony held at the PSG Grandstand within the Malacanang Park on Monday.

Also present was his wife, singer and actress Sarah Geronimo, who pinned Guidicelli’s VIPPC graduation badge on him.

Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos also presented Guidicelli the third sharp shooter award during the event.

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) describes the VIPPC as “a highly-specialized professional service course that is offered to the PSG troopers who are dedicated to ensure a 360-degree protection of the President, his immediate family, as well as visiting heads of state or government.”

It was in August when it was reported that Guidicelli joined the PSG training program that aims to improve the skills of personnel in providing full protection to the president and his family.



Guidicelli, who has a rank of second lieutenant in the Philippine Army Reserve Command, previously completed the month-long Scout Ranger Orientation and Leadership Development Course in 2019.

