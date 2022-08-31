Matteo Guidicelli joins PSG training for protection of First Family

Actor-host Matteo Guidicelli participates in a Presidential Security Group training program on August 25. Facebook: Presidential Security Group

MANILA — Actor-host Matteo Guidicelli, who is also an army reservist, recently joined a Presidential Security Group (PSG) training program that aims to improve the skills of personnel in providing full protection to the president and his family.

Guidicelli, 32, was among the trainees of Class 129 of the PSG’s Very Important Person Protection Course (VIPPC) on August 25 at the Malacaňang Park in Manila, according to state-run Philippine News Agency.

The PSG describes the VIPPC as “a highly-specialized professional service course that is offered to the PSG troopers who are dedicated to ensure a 360-degree protection of the President, his immediate family, as well as visiting heads of state or government.”

Aspects of VIP security tackled in the course include marksmanship, close-in security, security task action group, combat, physical fitness, and field training exercises, according to the PSG.

Photos of Guidicelli participating in the training program were among those published by the PSG on its official Facebook page.

“It is the first in PSG’s VIPPC history that a celebrity reservist will join this specialized training,” the PSG was quoted by the PNA as saying.

Guidicelli, who has a rank of second lieutenant in the Philippine Army Reserve Command, previously completed the month-long Scout Ranger Orientation and Leadership Development Course in 2019.

