MANILA -- Fans of Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador were treated to a surprise in Monday's episode of the primetime series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" after their idols shared a kiss.



Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the trending scene, "Black Brian" (Joshua Garcia), the "extra" who impersonates the real police officer Brian Robles, went to the office of Regina (Janella Salvador) to give her a red rose.

"Sabi mo sa akin hindi ba liligawan mo ako. Hindi puwede sa akin y'on. Gusto ko lang sabihin sa iyo na ako na ang gagawa nun para sa 'yo," Black Brian told her before kissing her.

Co-directed by Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, iWantTFC, TFC, TV5, and A2Z.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC