WATCH: Janella Salvador kisses Joshua Garcia in 'Darna'

MANILA -- In Tuesday's episode of the primetime series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," a drunk Regina (Janella Salvador) finally got to express her true feelings for police officer Bryan Robles (Joshua Garcia) by kissing him.

But Brian, who was obviously caught by surprise, stopped Regina, explaining that he does not want take advantage of her because she's drunk.

Meanwhile, Narda (Jane de Leon) seemed surprised when Regina happily told her that she and Brian have kissed.

Explaining that she was the one who kissed Robles, Regina also revealed to Narda that she's been in love with the police officer for a long time.

Co-directed by Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, iWantTFC, TFC, TV5, and A2Z.

