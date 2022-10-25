Shamaine Buencamino and John Lloyd Cruz in a scene from ‘When The Waves Are Gone.’ sine olivia pilipinas/APSA

Collaborators Lav Diaz and John Lloyd Cruz, as well as their latest film “When The Waves Are Gone,” are all nominated for top prizes in the 15th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA).

Locally titled “Kapag Wala Na Ang Mga Alon,” the movie is up for Best Film. Diaz is nominated as Best Director, while Cruz is in the running for Best Performance.

Winners will be announced at APSA awarding ceremony on November 11 at the Home of the Arts in Gold Coast, Australia.

Organized by the Asia Pacific Screen Academy, the award-giving event honors “the cinematic excellence of 78 countries and areas from the region producing half the world’s film, celebrating cinematic storytelling that best reflects its cultural origins and the diversity of the Asia Pacific,” according to its website.

Another Philippine nominee in the 2022 APSA is “Delikado” for Best Documentary Film.

The Indonesia-set thriller “Autobiography,” which was co-produced by seven film outfits from different countries including the Philippines, is meanwhile nominated for Best Screenplay.

The nominations for “When The Waves Are Gone” in APSA follow its Venice Film Festival screening in September as an Out Of Competition selection.

“When The Waves Are Gone” centers on Lt. Hermes Papauran, described as one of the country’s best investigators, as he grapples with a “moral crossroad.”

The story is set off when Papauran witnesses “his institution’s being a party to a murderous anti-drug campaign, which is spearheaded by no less than the president of the country, Rodrigo Duterte,” according to the synopsis from producer sine olivia pilipinas.

Joining Cruz in the cast are Ronnie Lazaro, Shamaine Buencamino, and DMs Boongaling.

