Lukas Graham performs new song 'Share That Love' on 'ASAP'

MANILA - Lukas Graham delighted their Filipino fans on Sunday as they performed on “ASAP Natin To” two of their original songs.

Appearing on the show virtually, the Danish band said: “It’s been a while since we had the pleasure of visiting the Philippines but we are definitely gonna be coming back as soon as we are allowed to. For now, we are just gonna have to give you music from a distance.”

The group was last in the Philippines early last year to promote their album “3 (The Purple Album).”

On Sunday, they performed their new single “Share That Love” with “The Voice of the Philippines” alumni Kyle Echarri and Jeremy Glinoga.

Luke Graham likewise sang their 2015 hit “7 Years” with KZ Tandingan and Jona Viray.

The Danish band is composed of Lukas Forchhammer, Mark Falgren and Magnus Larsson.

The Oct. 25 episode of “ASAP Natin To” is the third time the variety show aired on free TV again after ABS-CBN closed a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

The rebranded A2Z is on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.