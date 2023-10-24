Handout

MANILA -- Tim Burton's remastered "Beetlejuice" will be back in Philippine cinemas on October 25 just in time for Halloween.

The fantasy dark comedy, which stars Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

"Beetlejuice" grossed nearly $75 million worldwide against a budget of $15 million. It was an early success for Burton, who went on to work on other beloved films such as "Batman," "Edward Scissorhands," "Big Fish," and "The Nightmare Before Christmas," among others.

There is also a Broadway musical based on "Beetlejuice," and the film's rerelease is ahead of its sequel set to open in 2024 starring the original cast, with Burton returning to direct.

The screening of the remastered "Beetlejuice" in the Philippines is part of Thrill Fest, a month-long Halloween promotion of Ayala Malls Cinemas, which included films such as "The Exorcist: 50th Anniversary Director’s Cut," "The Exorcist: Believer," and "The Forbidden Play."

Currently playing is the Korean film "Target," with "Five Nights at Freddy's" to be shown on November 1.