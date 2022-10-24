Nina elated to be front act for Michael Learns to Rock



MANILA – Nina is ecstatic to be opening for the Danish soft rock band Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) for the group's concerts in the Philippines this week.

“It’s a dream for many of us to work with international acts. So I’m excited, grateful, honored — everything,” Nina said in a virtual conference as quoted by Inquirer.

When prodded to share which MLTR song is her favorite, she said: “My favorite is ‘Paint My Love.’ I love how simple and impactful their songs are. Malakas ang dating. And the music just makes the people sing along. I listened to their songs growing up, and it’s just one hit after another.”

For Nina, it’s a different kind of joy to be doing live shows again after two years of just virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was sad not being able to do live shows. As singers, we feed off the crowd’s energy. We feel the music better if we can see and hear the fans’ cheering, screaming and smiles,” Nina added.

“Now that live music is coming back, I can’t help but cry and get emotional at times. Live na ulit! I can hear people clapping. It really feels so good.”

With Nina as the front act, MLTR will kick off their Philippine tour on October 26 at the Araneta Coliseum. They will then head to Cebu on October 28 for a show at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom before closing the tour at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on October 30.

In 2018, MLTR also toured several places in the country, including Davao, Cebu, and Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

They also performed on ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime!” in 2015.

The group is known for their hits like "25 Minutes," "That's Why You Go Away," and "Out of the Blue," among others.

